By Tim Worstall

We’re willing to run with this as a useful addition to the logical toolbox:

It should have the status of an economic law: the sectors a government does most to promote in the name of growth are the sectors most likely to tank the economy.

Monbiot’s Law: “Government planning of the economy crashes the economy”.

Fine by us. Even, is a point we’d make ourselves. Of course, it does rather kill all those ideas of government planning of the economy but then that’s a good thing. As they are always a gross misallocation of capital even if “crashing” - rather than merely making everyone poorer - is a little over the top for each and every instance of planning.

We would make our traditional complaint about this:

Fossil fuels are the most heavily subsidised sector on Earth.

The very report George himself references points out on page 13 that the UK doesn’t, in fact, subsidise. Or perhaps a little bit on natural gas, we no longer use coal for power generation so that’s irrelevant and petrol and diesel are both at efficient - so, no explicit or implicit subsidies at all, not even climate change, congestion, local air pollution or anything - prices. So whatever might be true of other people we’re pretty much done.

And we’d also like to make our joyous little observation that all these people complaining about data centres do seem to be using internet outlets - which use data centres - to do their complaining.

But yes. Monbiot’s Law: “Government planning of the economy crashes the economy”. Perfectly happy to run with that as a useful addition to the Runes of the Copybook Headings.