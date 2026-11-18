By Madsen Pirie

All taxes change behaviour. They nudge people toward something or away from something, often not achieving what was intended.

Taxes on work and income

Income tax. Higher marginal rates encourage people to work fewer hours, retire earlier, shift income to a lower-earning spouse, or put more into pensions. At the top end, some emigrate.

The £100,000 personal allowance taper. Losing the allowance creates an effective marginal rate of 60%, plus the loss of tax-free childcare. Many cut their hours, decline promotions, or sacrifice salary into pensions to stay below the line. Some doctors have turned down extra shifts for this reason.

High Income Child Benefit Charge. Parents make pension contributions to get under the threshold. Some stop claiming altogether and lose the National Insurance credits that come with the claim.

Employee National Insurance. It makes self-employment, incorporation and payment in kind more attractive than a straight salary.

Employer National Insurance. The 2025 rise led firms to hire fewer people, hold down wages, use more part-time staff and invest in automation.

Dividend tax. The gap between dividend and salary taxation leads owner-managers to pay themselves a small salary topped up with dividends.

Off-payroll rules (IR35). Contractors moved into umbrella companies or permanent jobs. Some firms banned contractors outright rather than face the risk.

Benefit-in-kind tax on company cars. Rates tied to CO2 once drove a rush to diesel. Today’s low rates for electric cars have made salary sacrifice for EVs a boom industry.

Taxes on capital and wealth

Capital gains tax. People hold assets they would otherwise sell, a ‘lock-in’ effect. They time sales across tax years and rush to sell before expected rate rises, as happened ahead of the October 2024 Budget.

Inheritance tax. It drives lifetime gifts timed around the seven-year rule, life insurance written in trust, and purchases of farmland and AIM shares for their reliefs. The restriction of those reliefs, and bringing pensions into estates, has prompted people to draw down pensions earlier and give more away while alive.

Abolition of non-dom status. Many wealthy foreign residents have left the UK, taking their spending and investment with them.

Stamp duty on shares. The 0.5% charge helped drive the growth of contracts for difference and spread betting, which avoid it. It is also cited as one reason companies list in New York instead of London.

Taxes on property

Stamp duty land tax. House prices bunch just below thresholds. People extend rather than move, older owners avoid downsizing, and workers are less willing to relocate for jobs. Deadlines for threshold changes produce sudden rushes of completions.

Second-home surcharges. These deterred buy-to-let investment and pushed some landlords out, shrinking the rental supply.

Council tax premiums. Owners of second homes and empty homes register them as holiday lets or businesses to escape the premium.

Business rates. Landlords have removed roofs from empty buildings to avoid paying. Small business relief deters firms from opening a second site, and revaluations discourage improvements to premises.

Taxes on business

Corporation tax. It encourages profit shifting abroad and careful management of profits around the small-profits threshold.

R&D tax credits. Designed to encourage research spending, they lead to a fair amount of creative relabelling and outright fraud.

Apprenticeship levy. Firms rebadge existing training as apprenticeships to reclaim the money, including executive MBAs.

Energy profits levy. Investment in the North Sea has fallen and firms have moved capital elsewhere.

VAT registration threshold. Many small businesses deliberately cap their turnover just below it. Tradespeople take extra weeks off and cafés close early.

Taxes on spending

VAT categories. Producers design products to land in zero-rated categories. The Jaffa Cake was famously ruled a cake, not a biscuit, and so escaped VAT.

VAT on private school fees. Pupils were moved to state schools and smaller private schools closed.

Fuel duty. It puts up the cost of driving, hitting commuters makes small businesses that rely on driving less profitable, leading to closures..

Vehicle excise duty. Emissions bands steer car choices. The supplement on cars over £40,000 leads manufacturers to price models just under that figure.

Alcohol duty. The strength-based system introduced in 2023 led brewers to cut the strength of many beers and ciders below rate thresholds.

Tobacco duty. It drives smuggling, cross-border shopping, a shift to roll-your-own, and the move to vaping.

Air passenger duty. Travellers route long-haul trips via Dublin or Amsterdam, and premium-class rates make business travel dearer.

Insurance premium tax. It nudges people to underinsure or skip optional cover.

Environmental taxes

Landfill tax. It diverted waste to recycling and incineration, and encourages fly-tipping.

Climate change levy. It encourages energy-intensive businesses to move to lower energy cost locations.

Historical examples

Window tax (1696). Householders bricked up windows, some still visible today.

Hearth tax. People hid or blocked up fireplaces when the assessors came.

Brick tax (1784). Since the tax was charged per brick, makers produced bigger bricks.

Wallpaper tax. People painted their walls instead.

Hat tax. Hatters stopped calling their products hats.

Glass excise. Glassmakers produced lighter, thinner glassware.

The moral of all this is that if you want less of something, tax it. If you want more of it, don’t tax it. Governments have spent three centuries proving the point, mostly by accident.