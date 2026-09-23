Contrasting philosophies

Socialism starts with a picture. Somewhere in the mind of the socialist there sits a finished society that is harmonious, planned, and fair by design. The task, as they see it, is to build toward that picture and hold reality to its measurements. Everything that resists the plan is treated as a defect to be corrected, not as evidence that the plan might be wrong.

Neither Conservatism nor market liberalism work that way. Neither of them starts with a picture of the finished society. They start with what has actually happened, and they ask what it can teach.

The Conservative holds that inherited practice, institutions, customs, and laws that have lasted did not last by accident. They survived contact with real people behaving in real and sometimes disappointing ways. A practice that becomes refined across generations carries information no single mind could have generated in one sitting. It represents the accumulated corrections of everyone who tried it, adjusted it, and passed it on. If it is swept it away for something newer and cleverer, then the correction along with whatever prompted it is thrown out. That is method, not sentiment.

The market liberal trusts something else. It is discovery, running continuously, spread across millions of people who each know a fragment of what is needed and none of whom knows the whole. Prices carry that fragmentary knowledge around the system faster and more accurately than any planning board could gather it. Competition tests ideas against reality every day, discards the ones that fail, and does it without anyone having to decide in advance what ‘success’should look like. Nobody designed this process. It simply works better than the alternatives that were designed.

Put the two side by side and the family resemblance is obvious. One reasons from the tested past. The other reasons from tested processes running in the present. Both refuse to specify an end-state and then march everyone toward it. Both prefer a method that keeps correcting itself over a blueprint that has to be right the first time, because it never gets another go.

Socialism, by contrast, has to keep the blueprint intact. Since reality was never consulted in drawing it, reality keeps turning out to be a problem. The gap between plan and outcome is not read as new information. It is read as sabotage, or false consciousness, or insufficient effort, or the wrong people in charge. The one explanation that is never on offer is that the picture itself was wrongly drawn.

This is why socialism keeps needing power concentrated enough to force the world to match the image, while Conservatism and market liberalism are comfortable leaving outcomes to processes nobody controls. It's not that one side has a plan and the other doesn't care about the future. It's that one side thinks the future can be specified in advance and the other thinks it has to be discovered in the same way it always has been.

An imagined ideal, after all, has one great advantage over the real world. It never argues back.

Madsen Pirie