Well, now we’ve agreed we’ve got to cut spending….

….We get to the joyous part of which spending to cut.

We’d not put Gaby Hinsliff out on the leading, bleeding and cutting, edge of economic debate. Not to be rude about her views or anything, but rather more in the mainstream of what Guardianistas are believing. Which is what makes this so interesting:

Everyone knows hard choices loom, but everyone is frightened to make them. Every serious party needs billions of pounds to fund their promises, and everyone knows there’s an obvious place to find the money, but nobody wants to be the first to say so. And so a deferential silence shrouds the pension triple lock, whose future will be vigorously debated on the fringes and in private conversation this autumn, but less so on the stage.

So, this belief of everyone. The State currently spends too much at least in some areas. Therefore the State needs to spend less - at least in some areas. Which is excellent, for that also accords with our own views. The principle has been conceded. All there is to argue about now is which spending, how much, in which areas. We have a few areas we could suggest. Abolish the Arts Council, Natural England, the budget of pretty much anyone on Charlotte Gill’s lists - something that could, we insist, be achieved by simply cancelling the government cheques going to anyone who employs a Tarquin or a Jocasta -, The National Slush* Fund, pretty much any grant to any business at all and so on. Ask us at teatime and we’re sure we can give you a more jocular list than this.

We’d also insist upon PJ O’Rourke’s Principle of Circumcision - you can take 10% off the top of anything. So, excise entire areas of spending and also reduce all those remaining. Oh, and the promises that require those billions? We recommend not taking the cash in the first place and leaving it to fructify in the pockets of the populace. One of the Ancient Wisdoms that is.

Now, yes, it is possible to get a little too excited about these things. But it is still important to note that the dam has been breached, the principle conceded. Even by mainstream Guardianistas. The British state spends too much on the wrong things. Now it’s only an argument about how too much on which wrong things.

Tim Worstall

*Apparently this is supposed to be a “Wealth” fund, but come along people, come along…..