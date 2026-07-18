Has everyone gone mad?

A certain amount of the Yorkshire grandfather comes through here - the whole world’s mad except thee and me and I’m not so sure about thee neither.

In complaining about how Natural England cannot charge whatever it likes to everyone we get this statement:

However, Culver’s submission warns England could become Europe’s “bargain basement”. This is because the plans disapply protections derived from the EU habitats directive, which every EU member state still applies in full.

“Developers in England could face a fraction of the environmental cost their French, German, Dutch and Irish counterparts must meet,” she said.

It could be cheaper to do something in England than whatever it is that Johnny Foreigner charges to do something in foreign? This is bad, is a problem?

Has everyone completely lost their minds? We, in England, could gain more of what we desire at lower cost and this is touted as an argument against our being allowed to do so?

Apparently so, yes, they’re all mad.

Tim Worstall