By Tim Worstall

Private equity in retail, such a horror:

In this largest retail bust for a decade, 600 high streets stand to lose an anchor store. Many will join the boarded-up shopfronts that destroy a sense of thriving community. How did it come to this?

In 2025 Gordon Brothers, a company that specialises in buying and restructuring distressed companies, bought Poundland for £1. As part of the terms for taking over the company, it inherited a shareholder loan, and as such was owed £22.5m. Gordon Brothers rejected various offers to buy the business because of concerns the deals would not pay off that loan.

We could just say capitalism red in tooth and claw and then shrug. But to do that would be to miss the prey that’s being hunted across that savannah of the economy. As we’ve pointed out before:

Secondly, why is private equity (even, Private Equity) roaring in UK retail? Because it’s a declining industry. Online is 26% of retail sales now . Commercial property values (delayed by upwards only rent reviews but it is still happening) are falling through the floor. The burst of retail bankruptcies is - as I would argue Body Shop was for example - people trying to get out of long lease commitments at rents of a decade ago.

But that’s exactly when private equity has a chance of doing something different from publicly held. By owning most of the debt themselves they then become preferred creditors in the reconstruction of the now bust retailer - and it’s the landlords who get it in the neck.

The only way to get out of long and expensive leases is to at least threaten administration or a CVA. Maybe the landlords will lower rents in the face of such a threat; maybe they won’t - meaning the threat must be carried out.

We can still bemoan this if we wish. But it really would help if Polly Toynbee - as with others - understood this point. The aim of all of this restructuring is to nail the landlords. But then, of course, if Polly understood such things then she’d not be Polly Toynbee, would she?