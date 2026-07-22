Return of the guilds

There has been a quiet expansion of ‘must be certified’ rules across trades and services marking a backward step toward 'guild' rules, and therefore marking a setback for the free exchange of goods and services.

The pattern is real, and it rhymes with guild practice. Modern licensing schemes rarely announce themselves as guilds, but they perform the same function. They restrict entry, they raise the cost of setting up in a trade, and they hand incumbents a legal shield against new competition. The language has changed from ‘guild’ to ‘professional standards’ or ‘consumer protection,’ but the effect is often the same gate.

Even without an actual licence, a newcomer might be required to accept an onerous list of ‘safety’ requirements drawn up by the established professional body in the area. This has much the same effect that licensing does. It makes entry into the profession by outsiders both difficult and expensive.

Mediaeval guilds usually fixed the number of practitioners in a town, set the years of apprenticeship required before you could work independently, and controlled who could sell what. A master mason or a master tailor was not simply skilled. He held a legal monopoly that outsiders could not break regardless of their competence. The guild decided who could compete, not the customer.

It brought higher prices with no reliable gain in quality. Guilds restricted supply, and restricted supply raises prices. Economists who have studied modern occupational licensing find the same effect. Licensed trades charge more, but the quality gains are usually small or undetectable once you control for other factors. Florist licensing in Louisiana did not produce better bouquets. It produced fewer florists and higher prices.

Barriers fell hardest on outsiders. Guilds excluded women, religious minorities, and migrants as a matter of course. Modern licensing does this less deliberately but not less effectively. Long training requirements, expensive exams, and state-specific credentials that do not transfer across borders all penalize the person with the least capital and the least established position, which is usually the newcomer, the career-changer, or the immigrant with real skill and no local paperwork.

Stagnation in method is what happens. A guild that controls entry also controls practice. Innovators who wanted to work faster, cheaper, or differently could be shut out for departing from the approved method. Licensing boards run largely by incumbents in the same trade face the same temptation, to define ‘safe practice’ as ‘practice like us.’

Rent extraction is often dressed as public protection. The guild justified its restrictions as protecting the customer from shoddy work. In practice it protected the guild member from a rival. This is the durable trick: to capture the language of safety, and to deploy it to entrench a fixed set of insiders, and then rely on the public's difficulty in distinguishing genuine safety regulation from restriction made to look like it.

Widespread licensing tends to reduce job mobility. Someone licensed as a hairdresser or an electrician in one jurisdiction often cannot simply move and start working elsewhere. That friction was a feature of guild life, tying a man to his town and his guild. It has re-appeared as a side effect of licensing regimes that vary between jurisdictions with no mutual recognition.

No government sets out to recreate the guild system. What happens instead is incremental. A scandal prompts a call for standards, an existing professional association lobbies to be the body that sets those standards, and the new rule quietly forecloses entry to anyone without the credential the association happens to award. Each step looks reasonable in isolation. The cumulative effect, across hairdressing, interior design, teeth-whitening, tour-guiding and dozens of small trades, is a return to permission-based work.

This trend might be reversed if we have sunset rules and review every licensing requirement. Regulators could be required to demonstrate, with evidence, that a licence produces a public safety benefit exceeding its cost in reduced competition and higher prices. If they cannot show it, the requirement lapses automatically.

We could prefer certification to licensure. A voluntary certification lets customers who value it pay for it, while leaving the uncertified free to compete on price or reputation. A licence bans the uncertified outright. Most trades do not need the ban; they need the information.

The practice of allowing incumbents to write their own entry rules could be broken. Licensing boards dominated by existing practitioners in the regulated trade have an obvious conflict of interest. Boards should include a majority of outside members such as economists, consumer representatives, and people with no stake in restricting supply.

There could be mutual recognition across jurisdictions. A licence earned in one place should transfer to another, as it increasingly does within the EU single market and, in patches, within the United States since some interstate reforms. This directly removes the guild-town effect of trapping a worker where he trained.

The burden of proof should be put on the restriction, not the reform. The default assumption should be that people are free to work and trade. Anyone proposing to restrict that freedom, in the name of safety or standards, should have to justify it against the alternative of a functioning tort system, insurance, and reputation markets, which already punish bad work without foreclosing entry to good workers.

The guild system was dismantled once because it enriched insiders at the public's expense while claiming to protect that same public. The same argument, made with the same evidence, still applies.

Madsen Pirie