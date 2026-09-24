That devolution idea didn’t last long then

Sigh:

England’s mayors should face much greater official scrutiny to avoid Andy Burnham’s devolution agenda being “derailed by one bad decision”, a thinktank has said.

How can we allow people to just do their own thing when they might do the wrong thing? Therefore, whatever lipstick we put on the pig do not allow people to do their own thing.

It’s the shriek of the authoritarian, isn’t it?

So, anyway, that idea of local freedom and devolution didn’t last long enough to even be implemented.

Tim Worstall