Yesterday evening, we hosted the LSE's Professor Paul Cheshire who delivered a fascinating talk on the unintended consequences of more restrictive local planning. His recent research has found evidence that planning restrictions result in more empty homes, longer commutes, less affordable housing, crowded shops, and more.
You can view the slides from that lecture by clicking here, and listen to our Facebook Live recording here.
The Problems with Local Planning Laws
