By Tim Worstall

The Guardian tells us about the power of artificial intelligence:

This technology exists because humans permit it. AI doesn’t have to become conscious for the technology to produce an unprecedented concentration of economic power in a few billionaires’ hands. It doesn’t have to escape human control to give private firms the upper hand with government. It doesn’t have to become autonomously intelligent to create such competition for its ownership that international cooperation is difficult. Those choices are ones humans made. They can – and should – be unmade.

Vast economic power, eh? So, who should have it?

Our preference would be for the money-crazed. There are those who go off with the intention of making a mint. In order to gain an infinite supply of hot and cold running Ferraris - tho’ these days perhaps a second yacht to carry the helicopter is a better example. Well, OK, but once the intemperate cars are achieved - or the second yacht - then ambitions are sated and the rest of us can get on with our lives. With the power-mad we are not so lucky. We’ve just been told that an entire continent of people must now register - have a licence for - their beehive or pet alpaca. There really are those power-mad enough to insist that everything must be so registered, that nothing may be done without their form, their licence - in triplicate.

Now we agree that human sexuality is glorious in its near infinite variability but we’d strongly suggest that the key to a decent society, a useful civilisation, is to make sure that those with this sort of kink be excluded from any management or influence over that society, civilisation.

Of course, as with so many true things someone else got to this better and earlier than we did:

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

—C. S. Lewis, God in the Dock, p. 292.

We’re fine with our not being original here. Human nature is not invented anew with each generation therefore those old folk do indeed have something useful to tell us about how it all works. There is value in that Wisdom of the Ancients.

Assume that AI is going to create these vast new powers. Vastly better, hugely so, that said powers are in the hands of those who would merely exploit us rather than those who would try to rule us in each and every detail. Privatise it all, right now.