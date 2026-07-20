Past their sell-by date

Look at the institutions and practices once set in place in Britain and now archaic, outdated and a bar to achievement. They might have made sense in their moment but now function as inherited friction rather than living infrastructure

The green belt was a 1947 answer to 1930s ribbon development, but is now a permanent scarcity machine ringing every major city, pushing prices up and making commutes longer regardless of what anyone actually wants to be built and where.

The 1947 planning system itself brought in discretionary, case-by-case permission-seeking rather than zoned as-of-right development, which means that Britain builds less than almost any comparable country and takes longer doing it.

Social housing (Council) operates as a fixed-stock model, with allocation by queue and need-assessment rather than by price. This traps people in place, discourages labour mobility, and in the aftermath of Right to Buy, shrank the stock without fixing the allocation problem underneath it.

Leasehold tenure is a medieval property structure that somehow survived into blocks of flats being sold in 2026, generating ground rent and management-fee extraction with no obvious modern justification.

Listed building and conservation area regimes often lock whole streets into unimprovable stasis, blocking densification exactly where demand is highest.

The BBC licence fee is a flat poll tax on owning a television, collected under threat of criminal prosecution, for a broadcaster competing with the likes of Netflix and YouTube. The funding model predates multichannel television by decades and has never been rebuilt for the world it now operates in.

Occupational licensing and guild-style gatekeeping for professional bodies such as law, allied health professions, and taxi and private hire, restrict entry more than they protect the public, inherited from craft-guild logic.

Employment tribunals, designed for a much smaller caseload, now face a multi-year bottleneck and backlog that makes hiring riskier than it should be.

National Insurance is still treated as separate tax from income tax. This is a fiction maintained since 1911 that no longer corresponds to any real hypothecated fund, and only adds unnecessary complexity.

The unwritten constitution's reliance on convention is flexible in theory, but increasingly strained by governments willing to test what ‘convention’ actually stops them doing. Blair used the Parliament Act, designed for ‘vital national emergency’ to push through a ban on fox-hunting within one year.

Quangos and arm's-length bodies have grown remorselessly since Thatcher’s 1980s cull. They have accreted since then, often with overlapping remits and no clean accountability line back to a minister or the ballot box.

The Barnett formula was a 1970s stopgap for devolved funding to appease Scotland that was never meant to be permanent and bears no relation to need.

NHS is a monopoly provider-and-funder in one, a single-payer, single-provider fusion that most comparable universal-coverage countries such as France, Germany and the Netherlands did not replicate. It is a system that removes the competitive pressure that drives service improvement elsewhere.

The Royal Mail's universal service obligation for a six-day letter delivery to every address at a flat rate, was a commitment built for a letter-writing economy that barely now exists.

Business rates constitute a property-tax model that punishes physical high-street retail relative to online competitors who hold little taxable property. This accelerates high-street decline that the tax was never designed to cause.

The exam board oligopoly and GCSE and A-level structure is a qualifications architecture built for a smaller, more homogeneous cohort, now straining to serve both academic and vocational tracks and doing neither especially well.

University funding via the tuition-fee-plus-loan hybrid is neither a market nor a grant system, and it produces distorted incentives on both the student and institution side.

Sunday trading restrictions partly survive as remnants of Sabbatarian legislation still capping large-store hours, and seen as no longer appropriate to modern life-styles.

Stamp duty on housing is a transaction tax that specifically penalises the act of moving house, which is precisely the behaviour that a mobile, efficient labour market needs more of, not less.

The honours system's opacity is seen as patronage-friendly and largely unaccountable in how awards are allocated.

Wading through the above anachronisms remind us how antiquated and irrelevant are some of the institutions and restrictions designed in a previous age and still with us. There is a case for someone with a very large broom to sweep away the cobwebs that still clutter our daily life.

Madsen Pirie