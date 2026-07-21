Why bother to reindustrialise the country?

As one of the richer countries we’re ahead of the global average in what happens as places get richer. Manufacturing shrinks as a portion of the economy. Even as manufacturing output continues to rise.

That is, we’ve not lost manufacturing at all. We’ve lost manufacturing jobs, yes, but then jobs are a cost not a benefit. So, increased labour productivity is known, in the Econ 1066 and all that style, as A Good Thing.

What is actually happening is exactly what did happen to farming. Which used to be 50% and more of our economy, 50% and more of the workforce, and is now perhaps 2% of each. Even while we have vastly more food around. We increased labour productivity and brought the price of food down. Manufacturing is following the same path, both domestically and globally, a century or two later. A Good Thing.

But we seem to now have this general consensus - a sufficient consensus that apparently it’s the first and most important task of the incoming Prime Minister - that we have to reverse the thing that didn’t happen, the decline of manufacturing.

We suppose there could be some element of eroticism to this. Manly men stripped and sweating buffly as they do manly things to whippet flanges. It could be that everyone’s just so ill-informed that they don’t know these simple facts. We never did de- industrialise so how can we re-? But we think it’s just a harking back to older times. After all, there’s absolutely nothing at all as conservative as a British lefty.

Pity about reality but that’s where we are.

Tim Worstall